IPL 2022: Tournament likely to be in Mumbai, Pune; no crowds allowed: Reports

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is likely to be played in Mumbai and Pune behind closed doors, as per multiple reports.

The BCCI had held a meeting with the owners of each of the ten franchises on Saturday. The venue discussions were held during the meeting.

While Mumbai seems to be forefront as the venue, it is learnt that UAE is the backup option, in case Covid-19 cases force the tournament out of India.

While the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium provide options for Mumbai, the MCA Stadium in Pune will be the venue in Pune. These venues will ensure that very little air travel is involved, thereby minimising the chances of spread of Covid-19.

It is likely that the IPL 2022 will start from March 27. Ten teams will be participating this season after the addition of two new franchises in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:02 PM IST