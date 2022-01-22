IPL 2022 to start in March last week and run until May end, says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 15th edition will start in the last week of March and run till end of May month.

"A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India," Jay Shah told news agency ANI.

According to few reports, the 2022 edition of IPL is likely to begin from March 27 however there is no confirmation on a specific date yet.

Speaking over holding amid Covid-19 situation in India, the BCCI secretary said, "BCCI has not compromised on the health & safety of its stakeholders in the past & will concurrently work on Plan B since pandemic situation with new variants remains fluid.

"Mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we'll lock in venues before that," he added.

Further he said that BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow. "I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India," Jay Shah added.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

The IPL auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

