IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan doubles base price ahead of mega auction

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shahrukh Khan, who impressed one and all with his hitting skills in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has increased his base price to Rs. 40 lakh from Rs. 20 lakh in 2021.

At the last year's auction, PBKS had bought the Tamil Nadu batter for a whopping amount of Rs. 5.25 crore. The franchise had acquired him after an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, they did not retain him this season.

Meanwhile, top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars such as Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction.

The mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and will see 590 players go under the hammer.

The IPL announced the final auction list on Tuesday, which was pruned from the original list of 1,214 players released last month, after the franchises reverted with the players they are interested in.

Among the 590 cricketers, a total of 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

Senior Indian players Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have also registered with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

While Iyer and Dhawan are the top draws, the 10 teams are also likely to be involved in a bidding war for youngsters Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, last season's top wicket-taker Harshal Patel, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Shardul Thankur. All of them are in the top bracket.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:16 PM IST