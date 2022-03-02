IPL 2022 season will bring exciting times for cricket fans

Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting for the IPL 2022 season after the auction for players brought many changes in the existing teams. There were many surprisingly high bids for some players in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auction. For the first time, 11 players were auctioned at price more than 10-crore mark. Ishan Kishan was auctioned at the highest price of Rs 15.25 crore in the current season. Cricket fans will have gripping action in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

BCCI has not announced the dates for upcoming IPL tournament but sources claim that the event will start during last week of March. Tata Group has signed a sponsorship deal with BCCI for the current season of IPL and it will be called Tata IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers, Chennai SuperKings and Kolkata Knight Riders are among the strongest teams out of 10 total teams competing in IPL. Last year, Chennai SuperKings grabbed the championship for fourth time by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. In the upcoming season, there are a lot of changes in the teams as total of 204 players were auctioned.

These changes in the teams will mean that cricket fans will enjoy the action on the ground and there will also be uncertainty about which team has higher chances of winning. This will be an excellent opportunity for betting on cricket matches. Bettors can find more information about the best platforms to place bets on Cricketbettingadvice along with detailed reviews. Betting on cricket matches or any other sports event requires a detailed review of the teams and players’ strength. Cricket betting advice offers comprehensive information about sports betting platforms, bonus, payment options and freebies offered by these platforms.

IPL has brought a lot of changes in cricket. Fans enjoy fast action on the ground and as regional teams compete in the tournament, local support for players is strong. With IPL, many players have a platform where they can showcase their gaming skills.

Mumbai Indians (team owned by Reliance Group) has been the most successful team with 5 title wins , followed by Chennai SuperKings. Compared to eight teams competing in the last season, the current season will have 10 total teams chasing the coveted title. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are two new teams in the current season. Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by KL Rahul and Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya.

Among the teams, Chennai SuperKings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have strong players, in good form. Kolkata Knight Riders will be able to capitalize on the performance of Ajinkya Rahane, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan and Shreyas Iyer. Chennai SuperKings will be led by very talented captain MS Dhoni. During his career as captain, Dhoni has proved that he can use his teams in the best possible manner during tough matches . CSK has a strong squad including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo (Overseas), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians will be eager to grab the title once again after winning consecutively in 2019 and 2020. But, it will be tough competition this season and we can only be sure about team performance once the season starts. Rohit Sharma has a strong team but it has to be seen how well he can manage them on the ground.

With almost one month remaining for start of next season, cricket fans are ready for a gripping action. Cricket experts claim repeatedly that the game can change at any moment and cricket fans are well aware that outcome of any match is not clear till the time the last over is bowled. It is yet to be seen how well the two new teams will perform in IPL 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:04 PM IST