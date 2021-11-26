IPL 2022: Sanju Samson retained by Rajasthan Royals, Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer in fray

Sanju Samson has been retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mega auction and will lead the team next season, ESPNcricinfo reported. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone are the others in fray for the remaining three slots.

It is reported that Samson agreed to be retained for INR 14 crores per season. He joined Royals in 2018 for INR 8 crores before he was handed the reins of the side last season. Though he couldn't take the team to play-offs, Samson finished the season with 484 runs at a strike-rate of 137.

The website also reported that negotiations will take place with Ben Stokes before a final call is made. Buttler is expected to remain with the team in pink.

Though Samson's contract amount is INR 14 crore, Royals will lose INR 16 crore from their purse, since he will take the first slot in the retention list for them.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:58 AM IST