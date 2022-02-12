IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Australia's Josh Hazlewood goes to RCB for Rs 7.75 cr

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants were the teams bidding for the ace Australian bowler’s services, and all three were quite keen on Hazlewood, bidding furiously.

Mumbai Indians joined in after Hazlewood’s value had gone about 6 crore and were rivalling Delhi for the Australian.

The Australian player has only played for Chennai Super Kings before this in the IPL and has picked 12 wickets in 12 games.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:11 PM IST