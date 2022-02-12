IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Abhishek Sharma, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, sold to SRH for a whopping Rs 6.50 cr

Abhishek Sharma, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 6.50 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

The uncapped player was sold at a cost higher than David Warner and Quinton de Kock.

In January 2018, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL auction for Rs 5.5 million. On 12 May 2018, he made his Twenty20 debut, playing for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 Indian Premier League and went on to score 46 runs off just 19 balls. Ahead of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals traded him to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sharma made his List A debut for Punjab in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 25 February 2017. He made his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 6 October 2017.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:52 PM IST