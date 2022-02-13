IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Vaibhav Arora picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore; all you need to know about him

Indian bowler Vaibhav Arora was sold to Punjab Kings for a cost of Rs 2 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Placed at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the auction, Arora broke the streak of unsold players and fetched bids from Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arora was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Who is Vaibhav Arora?

Born of December 14, 1997, Vaibhav made his first-class debut on 9 December 2019, for Himachal Pradesh in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy. He made his Twenty20 debut on 10 January 2021, for Himachal Pradesh in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arora's performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Himachal Pradesh caught the eyes of IPL scouts. He was called up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indian, and Rajasthan Royals for trials. Eventually, KKR picked him for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction 2021.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 05:34 PM IST