IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Uncapped seamer Kartik Tyagi, who defended four runs in final over, sold to SRH for Rs 4 crore

Uncapped seamer Kartik Tyagi, who defended four runs in final over, was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

The seamer was placed at a base price of Rs20 lakh however SRH raced ahead to win the final bid and add him to the team.

Tyagi has played just two seasons of IPL but still showed a lot of maturity last season in the IPL. After a difficult start to his IPL career where he averaged 40.77 and conceded 9.61 runs and over in 2021, he bounced back hard with impressive performances in the four matches he played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. He picked up four wickets from four matches at 31 and an economy rate of 8.85.

His notable performance came against Punjab Kings in Dubai where he was given the responsibility of defending four runs in the final over with PBKS having eight wickets in hand. He won the man of the match award as well. He was really good in the death overs. A versatile bowler, Tyagi can ramp up good pace, hit the deck hard and bowl yorkers as well.

Tyagi was released by RR after the last season but it won't be a surprise if Rajasthan Royals look to get him back at the 2022 auction while other franchises look to get his services as well.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:10 PM IST