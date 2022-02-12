IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Uncapped Rahul Tripathi, who had base price of Rs 40 lakh, sold to SRH for whopping Rs 8.50 cr

Uncapped Rahul Tripathi, who had base price of Rs 40 lakh was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for whopping Rs 8.50 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

He sparked yet another bidding war as expected, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Rides were all in for the Tripathi who was crucial in KKR's run-up to the final last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious after a furious chase from CSK and KKR to land Tripathi for a sum of Rs 8.5 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:34 PM IST