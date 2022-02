Tipped to be the next AB de Villiers,Dewald Brevis was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore.

During the U-19 World Cup, he scored two centuries and three fifties and was named the Player of the Tournament, after scoring 506 runs

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:19 PM IST