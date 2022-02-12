IPL 2022 Mega Auction: T Natarajan back with SRH for Rs 4 cr

T Natarajan was bought back by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

The first bid for Natarajan came from his previous owners Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans joined the bidding soon as the value quickly soared high.

Natarajan’s yorkers and ability to keep the batters in check in the final overs of the innings became the talk of town as Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the playoffs.

The SRH player picked 16 wickets in the 2020 season and then went to Australia with the Indian team.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:31 PM IST