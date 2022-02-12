IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Speedster Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 cr, highest for any uncapped player in IPL history

Speedster Avesh Khan was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 cr in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today. It is the highest bid ever for any uncapped player in IPL history.

Lucknow started off the bidding for Avesh with CSK joining in, to drive the player's value upwards at higher pace. Avesh, who had a brilliant season last year with the Delhi Capitals, was expected to sought-after at the Auction, and along expected lines, the two teams made it clear that they weren't backing down easily.

Avesh was important in Delhi Capitals' pace attack in the 2021 IPL season, picking 24 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 18.75.

Khan finished as the season's second-highest wicket-taker and his impressive outing helded him earn an India call-up for the T20I series against New Zealand.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:22 PM IST