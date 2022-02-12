IPL 2022 Mega Auction: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 cr

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock bought by new entrant team Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Lucknow Supergiants indulged into a bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the auction for the SA player.

Quinton was part of the first lot of players to go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction after the BCCI slotted 10 players in the 'marquee' list.

The SA cricketer though was the only wicket-keeper among the 10 players and was expected to fetch a very high amount in the auction.

Speaking about his IPL jouney, Kock began his stint with the giant league in 2013 when he was bought by the Hyderabad franchise has since played 77 matches so far in his IPL career.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:03 PM IST