IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Singaporean cricketer Tim David, who played for RCB last year, sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 cr - Who is he?

Singaporean cricketer Tim David was roped in by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Tim was placed at a base price of Rs 40 lakhs but was grabbed by MI during a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai showed interest when the bidding reached 5 crore and succeeded eventually to win Tim.

David made his IPL debut with Virat Kohli-led RCB against MS Dhoni-led CSK in 2021 edition.

Who is Tim David?

Tim David is a Singaporean cricketer who plays for Singapore national cricket team and has played several international T20 series for foreign cricket teams including Australia, England, and Pakistan.

David remained unsold in the 2021 IPL auctions and was later bagged by RCB for Rs 20 lakhs.

With only 14 T20 internationals, David has an average score of 46.50 with a strike rate of 158 in batting, while he has taken 5 wickets in total 11 innings with an economy rate of 9.32.

In July 2019, David joined the training squad for the Singapore cricket team ahead of the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier tournament. Later that month, he was named in Singapore's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the Regional Finals of the tournament. He made his T20I debut for Singapore against Qatar on 22 July 2019.

David made his Twenty20 debut for Perth Scorchers in the 2017–18 Big Bash League season on 1 January 2018. For the 2020–21 Big Bash League season, Hobart Hurricanes signed the Singaporean all-rounder.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 05:03 PM IST