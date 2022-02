India stalwart Shreyas Iyer was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

The prolific batsman was expected to fetch a huge sum at the auctions, and he won't be disappointed, being the highest bid of the auction so far.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:40 PM IST