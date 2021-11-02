IPL 2022 mega auction: Shocker for CSK fans as MS Dhoni tells N Srinivasan he doesn’t want to be retained

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who won the fourth title for his franchise this year, does not want to be retained by his franchise, revealed CSK boss N Srinivasan.

The Captain cool has made it very clear that CSK shouldn’t make an exception to the rule even if the player in contention is him. Chennai Super Kings, like any other franchise in IPL, will be going through a mega auction which means they can retain upto four players with no right to match cards available.

The IPL retention rules state that a franchise can retain upto four players and it will have to spend Rs 16 crore for the first player, Rs 12 crore for the second, Rs 8 for the third player and Rs 6 crore for the fourth respectively. The costing changes when the number of retained players go down.

So, if CSK decides to retain four players, they will have to spend Rs 16 crore for Dhoni, who should be their first player to be retained.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:32 AM IST