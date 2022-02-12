IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shivam Mavi sold to KKR for 7.25 cr

Shivam Mavi was sold to Kolkata Knigh Riders for Rs 7.25 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Punjab Kings, KKR, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, they were all piling up for the signature of Shivam Mavi however, there could only be one winner in the end.

In the end, KKR emerged victorious for Shivam for a splendid sum of INR 7.25 crores.

Continuing with the uncapped players' list, all-rounder Riyan Parag also fetched big value but remained with the Sunrisers Hyderabad itself. His previous owners went out all guns blazing for Parag, who can bat down the middle order, while also bowling a decent few deliveries.

Despite a fierce fight, SRH emerged victorious with a bid of INR 3.8 crore for Riyan Parag.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

