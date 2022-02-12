IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shimron Hetmyer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore

25-year-old West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore.

Hetmyer previously played for Delhi Capitals and RCB in the IPL.

Hetmyer was part of the West Indies' squad for the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In December 2015 he was named as the captain of the West Indies squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named Hetmyer as one of the five breakout stars in men's cricket in 2018.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:27 PM IST