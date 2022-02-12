IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 cr

In the first biding of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Shikhar Dhawan was bought by the Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. PBKS bough Dhawan following an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royal (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The 36-year-old IPL player previously played for Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before Delhi brought him back to his home town in a deal in 2019.

Dhawan was part of the first set of 10 'marquee' players to go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction.

In his second season with Delhi, Dhawan became the first played to score back-to-back centuries in the IPL. He is also currently the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, having made 5784 in 191 innings.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:23 PM IST