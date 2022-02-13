IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rovman Powell, who scored 107 off 53 balls against England recently, sold to DC for Rs 2.80 cr - all you need to know about him

Rovman Powell, who scored 107 off 53 balls against England recently was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.80 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Placed a base price of Rs 2 crore, Delhi succeeded to win the bid and add Powell in their team.

In February 2017, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the 2017 Indian Premier League for 30 lakhs.

Who is Rovman Powell?

Born of 23 July 1993, Rovman Powell is a Jamaican cricketer who plays for the West Indies cricket team. In December 2018, he captained the West Indies for the first time in a One Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh. Domestically, he has played for Jamaica, the Combined Campuses and Colleges, and the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Speaking of his international career, he made his One Day International (ODI) debut in the second match of the tri-series, against Sri Lanka. He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for the West Indies against Pakistan on 26 March 2017.

In February 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Powell as one of the ten players to watch ahead of the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. Following the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, the ICC named Powell as the rising star of the West Indies' squad.

In January 2022, in the third match against England, Powell scored his first century in T20I cricket, with 107 runs from 53 balls

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Sunday, February 13, 2022