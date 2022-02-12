IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Retired West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo back in CSK camp for Rs 4.40 cr

Retired West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was bought back by CSK for Rs 4.40 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Bravo, who most recently played for Chennai Super Kings, will be ecstatic to join his team back and perform rockingly for CSK in the forthcoming IPL season.

The former WI all-rounder defies his age with his destructive abilities with the bat, ball, and on the field.

Bravo has been part of IPL since the debut edition of 2008. So far, he has played 151 matches and scored 1537 runs. He has also picked 167 wickets. In IPL 2013 and 2015, Bravo also won the purple cap.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:54 PM IST