IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals picks up Trent Boult for Rs 8 crore

Trent Boult was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

The New Zealand player listed at Rs 2 crore saw the bids coming in from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals as they were among those putting up their hand later joined by Mumbai Indians.

Boult was among the 10 players who were part of the 'marquee' list that the 2022 IPL auction started with.

The New Zealand pacer began his IPL career in 2015 when he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.80 crore. Following two seasons there, he was released by the franchise and picked up by KKR in the auction for Rs 5 crore. Since then, he has played for Delhi Capitals for a couple of seasons before being traded to Mumbai.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:47 PM IST