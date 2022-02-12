e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over in IPL 2020, sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 cr

FPJ Web Desk
Rahul Tewatia | ANI Photo

Rahul Tewatia | ANI Photo

Advertisement

28-year-old bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore.

Tewatia plays for Haryana in the domestic circuit.

On September 27, 2020, Tewatia equalled Chris Gayle's record for hitting the most sixes in an over of an IPL match, when he hit 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over of the match against Kings XI Punjab. He scored 53 runs in 31 balls, helping his team to chase the target of 224 runs, which became the highest runs ever chased in the Indian Premier League history.

ALSO READ

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over in IPL 2020,... IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over in IPL 2020,...
Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 08:09 PM IST
Advertisement