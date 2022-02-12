IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over in IPL 2020, sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 cr

28-year-old bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore.

Tewatia plays for Haryana in the domestic circuit.

On September 27, 2020, Tewatia equalled Chris Gayle's record for hitting the most sixes in an over of an IPL match, when he hit 5 sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over of the match against Kings XI Punjab. He scored 53 runs in 31 balls, helping his team to chase the target of 224 runs, which became the highest runs ever chased in the Indian Premier League history.

