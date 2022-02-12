IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Chahar, who was part of Indian team in T20 World Cup 2021, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 cr

Rahul Chahar, who was part of Indian team in T20 World Cup 2021, was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Rahul Chahar kept a base price of Rs. 75 lakh for himself. The right-arm spinner was part of Mumbai Indians in the 2021 season.

Rahul Chahar was picked by Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017 which was his debut in IPL. He played on 3 games in the season and picked 2 wickets. In IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians picked the leg spinner in their squad.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:44 PM IST