Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Purple cap holder Harshal Patel back with RCB, sold for whopping Rs 10.75 cr

FPJ Web Desk
Harshal Patel | Twitter

Purple cap holder Harshal Patel was back with RCB for Rs 10.75 crore after a very tense bidding.

By the end of IPL 2021, Patel ended with 32 wickets, making him the highest Indian wicket taker in a single season and joint-most with Dwayne Bravo.

Harshal is the captain of Haryana in the Ranji Trophy. He made his India debut last year.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
