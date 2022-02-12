IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Prasidh Krishna, who was man of the series in recent ODI series against WI, sold to RR for 10 cr

Prasidh Krishna, who was man of the series in the recent ODI series against WI, sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans indulged in a bidding war to pull Prasidh in their respective team, however RR had the luck to win the bid.

Prasidh Krishna recently showed Indian cricket fans what he is capable of with a sensational spell against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:52 PM IST