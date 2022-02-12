IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Pat Cummins bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 cr

Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

The Australian pacer who had a base price of Rs 2 crore was part of the 'marquee list' that the 2022 IPL auction started with.

Listed as an all-rounder, the 28-year-old player played only the Indian leg of IPL 2021 and pulled out of the second half of the tournament, that was played in the UAE.

Notably, Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record sum of Rs 15.50 crore in the 2020 IPL auction nearly half of what he was bought for this year, and he spent two seasons with the franchise before they released him this time.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:33 PM IST