Kolkata Knight Riders managed to get back Nitish Rana, buying him for Rs 8 cr.

Rana is an aggressive left-handed batsman and off spin bowler. He was the leading six-hitter of the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 21 sixes.

Rana had joined KKR in 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:48 PM IST