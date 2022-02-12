IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Nicholas Pooran sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore

Pooran who was part of the Punjab Kings team since 2019, was the fourth highest six hitter in the 2020 IPL season as he hit 25 sixes altogether in the season.

He didn't have a great 2021 season, scoring just 85 runs.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:01 PM IST