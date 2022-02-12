e-Paper Get App
Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 cr

FPJ Web Desk
Lockie Ferguson | Photo: Twitter Image

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 cr.

The 30-year-old who played for Kolkata Knight Riders, was sadly ruled out of the 2021 T20I World Cup following a calf tear.

He will definitely be looking to get back into form ahead of the T20I WC this year.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
