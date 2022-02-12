IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami goes to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 cr after bidding war

Mohammed Shami goes to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 cr after bidding war in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Gujarat, one of the two new entrants this IPL, had picked Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan for their side.

Shami finished as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the IPL (2021) last year. The ace Indian bowler, who played for Punjab Kings led the attack from 2019 and has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-2013) and Delhi Daredevils (2014-2018), before turning to Punjab.

Shami in his IPL career has bagged as many wickets with 2021 and 2019 seeing him pick 19 wickets each, while 2020 finished with a haul of 20 scalps.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:57 PM IST