IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Manish Pandey picked up by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.60 crore

Manish Pandey was picked up by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.60 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

He was listed for Rs 1 crore in the auction but was sold at cost of Rs 4.60 crore.

Pandey belonged in Set 2 of capped batters list.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were the ones who started off the bidding war and around the 3 Crore mark, SRH backed off. Soon after Lucknow Super Giants joined the reel and along with Delhi raised the numbers a bit.

Pandey previously played from 2018-2021 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was an important part of the middle order.

Before that he was at KKR, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore after starting out at Mumbai Indians all the way back in 2008.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:34 PM IST