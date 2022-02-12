IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Former Mumbai Indians player Krunal Pandya will now play for Lucknow Super Giants, sold for Rs 8.25 cr

Krunal Pandya sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 8.25 crore.

It was keenly bid between Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Pandya has been part of Mumbai Indians right from 2016 and hasn't played for any other team.

He is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox

In 2021, he scored the fastest half-century by a cricketer on ODI debut.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:07 PM IST