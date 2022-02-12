IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ishan Kisan is back with Mumbai Indians for whopping Rs 15.25 cr, highest bid so far

Ishan Kishan was bought back by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of Rs 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today. It is the highest bid in the auction so far.

Placed at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Ishan Kishan surpassed Shreyas Iyer after he was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 cr. Iyer was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

MI didn't leave a chance to get off its hands from Ishan Kishan, even as Sunrisers Hyderabad raced for the player till the final bid until it withdrew after Mumbai raised its final amount.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:42 PM IST