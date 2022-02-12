IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ICC No. 1 T20I bowler Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RCB for 10.75 crore

ICC's current No. 1 T20I bowler, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga was sold to RCB for 10.75 lakhs.

Hasaranga previously played for RCB in the IPL.

In the annual ICC Awards in January 2022, Wanindu Hasaranga was included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year and the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:49 PM IST