Former South Africa captain Faf du Plesis was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore.

Du Plesis has previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL before.

While his batting records are there to see, he can pitch in with the ball too and RCB will be quite happy with their buy.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:49 PM IST