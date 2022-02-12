e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 cr

FPJ Web Desk
Jonny Bairstow | File Pic

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 cr

The 32-year-old who played from Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2019-21, represents Yorkshire in domestic cricket and has played in multiple Twenty20 leagues.

Along with Ben Stokes, he holds the world record for highest sixth-wicket stand in Tests: 399 against South Africa during England's 2015-16 tour.

He was part of the England team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
