IPL 2022 Mega Auction: England pacer Mark Wood bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore

England pacer Mark Wood sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 7.5 crore.

Wood is a right-arm fast bowler who also bats right-handed.

He represents England internationally in all forms of the game, and plays domestic cricket for Durham.

Wood was part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Wood is currently one of the fastest bowlers in the world, having hit speeds up to 97mph (156kph)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:59 PM IST