IPL 2022 Mega Auction: England batter Liam Livingstone sold to Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 11.50 cr

England batter Liam Livingstone sold to Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 11.50 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

He was placed at a base price of Rs 2 crore and was the first player in Set 2 of the all-rounders and attracted bids from Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to star with.

Livingstone, who is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball and can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin, was in huge demand at the IPL 2022 mega auction with many franchises willing to go deep into their pockets to sign him up.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:32 PM IST