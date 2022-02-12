IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Deepak Hooda bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore

Deepak Hooda was bought by the new entrant team Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Deepak Hooda was a part of the third set which consists of the capped all-rounders, along with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar among others after making his debut for India in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies.

Hooda was previously in Set No. 8 with a base price of Rs 40 Lakh, listed as an uncapped player. But he was upgraded to capped players and was listed at the base price of Rs 75 Lakh. But LSG picked him up at a cost of Rs 5.75 cr.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:08 PM IST