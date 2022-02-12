e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Deepak Chahar sold for whopping Rs 14 crore, back with Chennai Super Kings

FPJ Web Desk
Deepak Chahar | File Photo

Deepak Chahar | File Photo

Advertisement

Indian right-arm medium-fast bowler Deepak Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore

Chahar is the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International (T20I) match.

The 29-year-old Chahar, who is also a lower-order batter, played for Chennai Super Kings from 2018-21.

ALSO READ

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Deepak Chahar is back with CSK for a whopping Rs 14 cr, Prasidh... IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Deepak Chahar is back with CSK for a whopping Rs 14 cr, Prasidh...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Advertisement