IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd sold to SRH for Rs 7.75 cr; all you need to know about him

Romario Shepherd was picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Shepherd was placed at a base price of Rs 75 lakh, however he was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 2022 IPL edition shall be the maiden season for Shepherd.

Who is Romario Shepherd?

An all-rounder who can bat in the lower order and dish out hostilities with the ball, Romario plies his trade in Guyana.

Having played for the Guyana under-17 and under-19 teams in 2012, Romario turned up for Berbice under-19 team in 2013. Consistent performances with both bat and ball meant Guyana gave him a go in the Nagico Super50 tournament in 2016.

Talking about his international career, in October 2019, Shepherd was named in the West Indies One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against Afghanistan. He made his ODI debut for the West Indies, against Afghanistan, on 6 November 2019. In January 2020, he was named in the West Indies Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Ireland. He made his T20I debut for the West Indies, against Ireland, on 18 January 2020.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:41 PM IST