IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Uttar Pradesh bowler Yash Dayal goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 cr - Who is he?

Uttar Pradesh bowler Yash Dayal was bought by the new entrant team Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:45 PM IST