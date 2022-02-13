IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: South African power-hitter David Miller sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 cr

South African power-hitter David Miller was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Miller was placed at a base price of Rs 1 crore but was finally taken up by Gujarat after a long bidding war with Rajasthan Royals.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:30 PM IST