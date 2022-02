India U-19 all-rounder Raj Bawa fetched the big bucks at the Tata IPL auction. The all-rounder who won the World Cup final for India went to the Punjab Kings for a whopping 2 Cr.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:37 PM IST