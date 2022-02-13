IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Odean Smith, who displayed big-hitting ability in recent ODI series against India, bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 cr

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked by the Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Placed at a base price of Rs 1 crore, Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 6 crore after a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Who is Odean Smith?

Born of November, 1996, Odean Fab Smith is a Jamaican cricketer. He made his international debut for the West Indies cricket team in April 2018.

Focusing on his domestic carrer, Smith made his List A debut on 16 January 2015 in the 2014–15 Regional Super50 tournament. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League on 8 August 2017. He made his first-class debut for Jamaica in the 2017–18 Regional Four Day Competition on 7 December 2017.

Speaking of his International Career, in December 2015, Smith was named in the West Indies’ squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

In March 2018, Smith was named in the West Indies squad for their Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan.[13] He made his T20I debut for the West Indies against Pakistan on 2 April 2018.

In November 2021, Smith was named in the West Indies' One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against Pakistan. In December 2021, he was named in the West Indies' ODI squad for their series against Ireland.[16] He made his ODI debut on 8 January 2022, for the West Indies against Ireland.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:04 PM IST