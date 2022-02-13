IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner goes to CSK for Rs 1.90 Cr

Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner, who is a handy lower order batsman as well was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for 1.90 Cr. This is surely a bargain buy as Santner can be very useful with the bat as well as with the ball. Moreover, he is a fantastic fielder and quite experienced in the shortest format of the game.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:28 PM IST