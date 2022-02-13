IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 cr

Khaleel Ahmed was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

In the 2018 IPL auction, he was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was picked in India’s One Day International (ODI) team for the 2018 Asia Cup in September. On September 18, 2018, he made his ODI debut for India against Hong Kong and later was was picked to India’s Twenty20 International (T20I) team for the series against the West Indies in October 2018. On November 4, 2018, he made his (T20I) debut for India against the West Indies.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

