IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Karun Nair, India's only triple centurion after Virender Sehwag, sold to RCB for Rs 1.40 cr

Karun Nair, India's only triple centurion after Virender Sehwag was sold to RCB for Rs 1.40 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

The player had gone unsold but was in the later bidding session picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Nair made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on 11 June 2016. On 26 November 2016, he made his Test debut against England at Mohali. He scored his maiden Test century in the final match of the series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, going on to finish 303 not out.

He was only three innings old in international cricket then, thus becoming the quickest batsman to hit a maiden triple-hundred in Test cricket history in term of number of matches played. He was also India's second ever triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, and only the third man in the game's history to convert a maiden Test ton into a triple. India won the match by an innings and 75 runs, and Nair was named as the player of the match.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:01 PM IST